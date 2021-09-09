Google announced new visual changes for its Workspace apps on Thursday, adding new Material You designs as part of the upcoming Android 12 update.

With the change comes the Google Sans font for better readability and apps will receive more rounded navigation bars with improved floating actions.

Workspace apps "[o]n Pixel devices with Android 12 or newer" will also make use of the dynamic theming system, adding background colors and accents throughout the apps based on the set background of user-choice. Fortunately, it's fairly easy to customize your phone's theme in Android 12.

Apps receiving the new visual update include Gmail, Google Meet, Google Drive, Calendar, and more. You can see what the changes look like in the images below: