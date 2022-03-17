Google ramps up support for Ukraine, will match up to $5 million in donations

What you need to know

Google announces its latest effort to aid those in Ukraine affected by the war.

The company will match donations made through its site up to $5 million, which will be distributed amongst three organizations.

The campaign will last until April 30 and adds to the $25 million that Google and its employees have already donated.

As the war in Ukraine continues to devastate and displace many of the country's citizens, companies have stepped up to show their support, Google among them. The tech giant's latest effort seeks to raise more money to help support humanitarian efforts to support those affected by the war.

If you've logged into your Gmail account today, you may have noticed a small pop-up asking you to donate to support relief efforts in Ukraine. Clicking it will take you to Google's Ukraine relief page, outlining the company's latest measure to help Ukrainian citizens (there's also a link on the Google search home page).

(Image credit: Android Central)

"To help provide immediate aid and support relief efforts, Google.org and Google employees have already committed over $25 million in donations and in-kind support," the page explains. "To further aid relief efforts, Google.org will match up to $5 million in donations to this campaign until April 30th."

Google lists three organizations that you can donate to, including the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Each option has buttons with donation amounts, or you can enter your own amount underneath. Google says the campaign will last until April 30, so there's plenty of time to donate if you can't right now.

According to Google, the U.N. has warned that the number of people fleeing Ukraine "may rise to 5 million in the coming weeks and months." In the wake of the war, Google has highlighted many of the ways that it's supporting the people of Ukraine through its products and services. Most recently, Google worked with the Ukrainian government to enable air raid alerts on Android phones in the country.