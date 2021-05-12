Google making two-factor authentication a default "speaks volumes" that sends a clear message to other companies to adopt similar privacy policies, experts say.

Google announced last week that it will automatically enroll users into two-factor authentication in a move to better protect accounts. The company will turn on the function, which will prompt any of the best Andriod phones linked to the account, and you will have to confirm that it's you trying to log in.

Sumit Bhatia, director of communications and knowledge mobilization with the Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto's Ryerson University, said in an interview that Google's move is going to be the next step towards more companies providing better security.

Bhatia said that instead of giving people multiple options on the type of security they can use, Google is giving them the best option, and whether or not they choose to opt-out is their choice.

"If somebody doesn't want to opt-in, that's a choice they'll have to make. We are going to work in their best interest. And I think that's the point, that Google is taking a position where they're saying we're not going to work in the interest of our audiences and anything other than that is going to require an additional step on their part," he said.

"In addition to multi-factor authentication, I think what this is is that it speaks volumes to as an organization of their size taking a stance like that will actually help the industry to sort of reconfiguring how they can (tackle protecting privacy) in different ways."

Google's move to make two-factor authentication a default came shortly after it announced that all Nest customers will be required to enroll in the same password authentication process. Amazon-owned Ring has also issued a similar process but lets new users opt-out while existing users can opt-in.

Ring's founder Jamie Siminoff told The Verge that they are doing this is because forcing two-factor authentication might require the company to log out all users, preventing access to some alarms and cameras until the app is opened again.

Microsoft also recently announced its own desire to get rid of passwords.

Challenges still to be seen by small business implementing 2FA