CES 2021 continues to ramp up and even though most companies here focus on TVs, laptops, and home appliances, many of these products offer tech that's focused on connecting with other devices like smartphones and smart home. Sony's lineup of smart TVs already came pre-installed with Android TV, making them some of the most ideal TVs to have, particularly for Android users. Now Sony's newest lineup of Bravia TVs is taking things to the next level, launching with the Google TV interface pre-installed.

For some clarification on what Google TV is, it's basically Android TV but with an additional layer that Google has created for a more personalized experience. Users can access Google Assistant, connect with Nest devices, easily search for content, and more. Sony highlights this in their announcement for their new Bravia XR lineup of TVs, which include 4K and 8K LCD and OLED models with support for HDMI 2.1, 120Hz refresh rate, HRD, and more.

This also marks the first time that Google TV is being made available pre-installed on a TV and outside of the Chromecast with Google TV dongle, which remains one of the best streaming devices on the market. Google previously stated that it planned to update many Android TVs to its new Google TV interface this year, so it makes sense that Sony's new lineup sees the start of this transition given their relationship with Android TV.

Sony has yet to reveal any pricing or availability for its new Bravia XR lineup, and there's no word yet on if or when Sony's other TV models will be updated to Google TV. Until then, it might be worth picking up a Chromecast with Google TV.