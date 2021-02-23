I have been using the Chromecast with Google TV since October. I love so much about this product: it's a good size, the new UI has grown on me after my initial misgivings, and the remote is absolutely perfect in my hand. In fact, if I hadn't run out of internal storage two weeks ago, I'd say the Chromecast with Google TV was the perfect streaming experience for me, but that'd sound like a lie to the majority of Google TV users who have seen spotty compatibility and catastrophic software bugs since the device's initial smooth sailing last fall. I'm going to preface my general lack of personally-experienced issues by saying that I've been using my Chromecast with Google TV with: VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

a 1080p Sony TV, so no Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision

an Aukey USB-C Hub and Ethernet, so no Wi-Fi issues — I did this Day One just to cut down on buffering on VRV

A 65W GaN Power Delivery Charger to properly power my setup Using this setup allowed me to get an almost perfect Google TV experience on three different TVs in two different states — I brought it home to use on my mother's kitchen TV so everyone could get used to it before we set up the one I bought her for Christmas. Apart from needing to clear the cache in order to make room for a Prime Video app update, glitches have been infrequent and almost always app-based rather than impacting the core system. The problem is that my experience seems to be the exception, not the norm. BROOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! I got this error TWICE THIS WEEK on two different Chromecasts!!! — Florence "U4EA" Ion (@Ohthatflo) February 5, 2021 Numerous users have had their Google TV randomly reboot into recovery mode, requiring them to either dig behind the TV and long-press the underbelly of the bottom of the dongle. That's just one of over a dozen commonly-occurring issues that have flooded /r/chromecast and Google's Chromecast support forum over the last few months, including but not limited to: Chromecast with Google TV not playing nice with 5Ghz Wi-Fi

Issues adding the Chromecast with Google TV to speaker groups

Apps stalling out or straight-up refusing to update — possibly due to storage problems, or possibly related to the fact that the Google TV just uses a weird built-in version of Google Play rather than a dedicated Google Play Store app like regular Android TV devices

Spotty 5.1 support on top of a litany of spotty Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support issues that need an actual compatibility matrix to follow Really, I could write three separate articles about how wonky the USB-C hub support is on the Chromecast with Google TV, too and all the cascading issues from that, but most of those problems boil down to the fact that Google cheaped out with USB 2.0 rather than USB 3.1 on the USB-C port here. Oh, and the Chromecast with Google TV only seems to accept FAT32 from most flash drives, which rules out playing high-def videos because of the 4GB file limit, so you'll want to invest in a NAS. Why hassle with a buggy Google TV when the Fire TV 4K offers a stable experience for the same price? If this all seems like a lot of issues for a device that has entirely too many stable competitors in the same price range, you'd be absolutely right. The Chromecast with Google TV might still be hanging onto the top spot in Best Streaming Devices, but if Google can't get its act together soon, the Fire TV Stick 4K will probably steal its crown and its market share for all but the more die-hard Google fans. Again, this little streamer was doing great in October, but the software experience has fallen apart in the months since, causing the hardware compromises Google made regarding the storage, RAM, and USB-C port to be more visible than ever. If you're using the Chromecast with Google TV with a 1080p TV and don't mind using 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, you probably aren't seeing much of any issues, but the more advanced your TV and your network setup, the less likely you are to have a good time here.