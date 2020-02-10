Google is working on a new Android Messages feature that'll make entering two-factor authentication (2FA) and OTP codes much simpler, and it appears to be rolling out now (via Android Police).

Currently, Google already offers a means of easily copying codes from the Messages app notification to make entering them as simple as two taps. Upon getting an SMS with a verification code, the 2FA code is displayed with the option to copy it and you can paste it into the field of your choice. This new method goes a bit further. Once an SMS OTP is received on our handset, the Messages app will retrieve it from the SMS and suggest it as an autofill option in the OTP field much in the same way Google already does for regular passwords.