Google is testing a new page design for desktop search results, and it's a rather jarring way of viewing information. When performing a Google search from a desktop computer, some users are being given the mobile AMP search results, but with even fewer words than you'll find on a mobile device. The result is a string of search results littered with pretty pictures and little more than a headline to identify the search result in question.

When pasting the new results next to the page design that most people will experience today, the difference is substantial, to say the least. While the new design is a way to highlight some gorgeous imagery, it takes away a significant amount of information that would help users identify exactly what they're looking for before they click a link. On the positive side, this new results page provides stark visual differences between websites, while the existing results page has no real visual identifiers between results. In the images below, the new visual design on the left, while the current design on the right.