What you need to know
- Google is adding a new account security feature for Nest users who haven't enabled two-factor authentication yet
- Users will receive an email from Nest with a six-digit verification code whenever they log in to their Nest account.
- Two-factor authentication can be enabled in the Nest app using your phone number.
Google had announced in February this year that it would be making two-factor authentication mandatory for Nest users this spring. The tech giant has now confirmed that it will start enforcing the security feature for Nest accounts beginning this month. It will notify users before making the security change and has asked users to ensure they have access to the email associated with their Nest account.
Users who are yet to enable two-factor authentication or migrate to a Google account will receive an email from accounts@nest.com with a six-digit verification code whenever they sign in to their Nest account. Google says the security feature will "reduce the likelihood" of unauthorized persons accessing Nest accounts, even if they have the username and password.
If you don't wish to check your email for the verification code each time you sign in to your account, you can enable two-factor authentication in the Nest app with your phone number. Google also recommends using a strong and unique password.
