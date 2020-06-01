Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that launched in November 2019 to a lot of excitement. While there is still an issue when it comes to having an expansive game catalog, there are a lot of promising titles on the horizon.

However, the technical front of Stadia is even more exciting. Recently, 9to5Google said that Stadia was getting on-screen controls after doing some digging. This would be great for those who want to play a less-intense game without hooking up a controller. Hopefully, Google will announce this feature soon because it seems like it's already been datamined.

Would you use on-screen controls or do you think they're too finicky? Let us know.