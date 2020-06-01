What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service.
- Google keeps on adding new features to the platform.
- On-screen controls are coming soon.
- You can purchase a Stadia bundle for $130 through the Google Store.
Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that launched in November 2019 to a lot of excitement. While there is still an issue when it comes to having an expansive game catalog, there are a lot of promising titles on the horizon.
However, the technical front of Stadia is even more exciting. Recently, 9to5Google said that Stadia was getting on-screen controls after doing some digging. This would be great for those who want to play a less-intense game without hooking up a controller. Hopefully, Google will announce this feature soon because it seems like it's already been datamined.
Would you use on-screen controls or do you think they're too finicky? Let us know.
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
High-quality streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
