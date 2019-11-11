What you need to know
- Google Stadia is an upcoming cloud gaming service.
- It's expected to launch on November 19.
- Only 12 games will be available at launch, with 14 more coming by the end of 2019.
- You can purchase the Stadia Premiere Edition for $129 on the Google Play Store.
Google Stadia is an upcoming cloud gaming service that promises to revolutionize the industry. While we still don't really know how it performs, we do know that it's launching with 12 games on November 19. Previously, Google said that there would be more, but it turns out another 14 will be added by December 2019.
Only the following games will be available on Stadia on day one.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- Gylt
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Samurai Shodown
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
What do you think of this selection? Let us know. While many gamers will be disappointed with only 12 games, hopefully, the other 14 will provide to be stellar titles that encourage more users to adopt the platform.
Everything you need
Stadia Founder's Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Google Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
HD streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Google Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games when Stadia launches in November.
All you need
Google Stadia controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia controller is all you need to use Google Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices too. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
