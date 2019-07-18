Google Stadia launches this fall but there are still a lot of uncertainties. Andrey Doronichev, Product Director for Google Stadia, held an AMA on Reddit today to try and answer some questions that potential players would have. During the AMA, he confirmed that Google Stadia Controllers won't work with Bluetooth headsets at launch.

While this is no doubt disappointing for users of Bluetooth headsets, don't despair completely. There is a workaround available for anyone playing Stadia games through the Google Chrome browser or through Pixel phones. You can connect the Bluetooth headset to your computer or to your Pixel phone and it will work that way. The Google Stadia controller does include a 3.5mm headset jack, so it will work with wired headsets that way.

Please do note that by saying "Pixel phone" Andrey is referring to the Pixel 3, which is the only phone that Stadia will be compatible with at launch, though this will likely change and expand to other Android phones in the weeks following the initial launch.

Google Stadia will launch sometime in November 2019. Not sure what games are launching on the Google Stadia platform? You can take a look at the full list of games available at launch.

