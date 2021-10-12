What you need to know
- Stadia now supports direct touch controls when playing games on iOS devices after it initially launched for Android last August.
- The only game to currently include the feature is strategy game Humankind.
- Stadia Pro subscribers can play Borderlands 3 at no additional cost this weekend only.
Google announced today that it has added direct touch controls when playing Stadia games on iOS alongside a free play weekend, a new addition to the store, and more.
Direct touch controls allowed Stadia players to use more intuitive controls when playing on a touchscreen instead of using a virtual gamepad. For example, players could use a finger to tap, hold, drag, or use multiple fingers for specific actions that would replace tapping buttons.
The feature was added to Android devices last August, and Sega and Amplitude Studios' 4X strategy game Humankind is still the only game to support the feature.
Google also announced in its blog post that Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to play Borderlands 3 at no additional cost this weekend only. The free weekend starts on Thursday, Oct. 14 and ends on Monday, Oct. 18.
Finally, 3D action-adventure game Ben 10: Power Trip will be coming to the Stadia store on October 15 for $30 and Destiny 2, one of the best Stadia games, kicked off its Festival of the Lost event today with the new Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle and dino-themed cosmetics to earn.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has opened the door to satisfying tech fans desires
Smartphone fans have loved the idea of unique devices, but in the past, those phones were filled with compromises. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has few and it is finally giving us the future — right now.
Review: The Galaxy S21 is still a killer value after all this time
The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises. Even months later, it continues to be a solid deal — if you know where to look.
Virtual reality presents a number of challenges for disabled players
Facebook, Valve, and Sony see a future in VR. As things stand right now, however, disabled players don't feel they are a part of that grand vision.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.