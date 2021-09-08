What you need to know
- Google is rolling out a bunch of new Workspace updates.
- Spaces are now live for all users.
- You will soon be able to "ring" other users with Google Meet inside the Gmail app.
Google has announced new Workspace updates that aim to help hybrid work a lot easier. Spaces, which is a rebranding of Google's Slack competitor "Rooms," is now live for all Workspace users.
Spaces make it possible for teams to easily "share ideas, collaborate on documents, and manage tasks from a single place." They offer deep integration with Workspace tools such as Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Tasks. Google says Spaces will become even more useful in the coming months with a more flexible UI, discoverable spaces, enhanced search options, in-line topic threading, and new content moderation tools.
To help make meetings more spontaneous, Google is rolling out the ability to "ring" members of your team from a one-to-one chat within the Gmail app on the best Android phones.
You'll no longer have to generate a meeting URL before starting a one-to-one call. When you ring someone, a call chip will be sent to your chat on their PC, making it possible to answer from any device.
Google also wants to bring collaboration equity in hybrid meetings with a new Companion mode in Google Meet. It enables users to host or join a meeting from within a conference room using a laptop, while continuing to leverage the in-room audio and video "without any awkward audio feedback." The feature will begin rolling out to Workspace customers in November.
Google has also rolled out two new additions to its Series One range of meeting hardware. The Series One Desk 27 is a new all-in-one 27" device, while the Series One Board 65 is an all-one-one 65" 4K device that can turn "any room or space into a video collaboration hub." Both devices run Chrome OS and come with the Jamboard app built-in.
Seagate's FireCuda 530 SSD is perfect for your PS5
With the PS5 finally supporting internal SSDs, now's the time to buy one. Sony has a list of requirements that these SSDs need to meet, and the FireCuda 530 with heatsink hits them all.
Here's what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 BIA sensor
If you're wondering how the new BIA sensor works on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, we can help.
First 15 things to do with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one amazing, feature-packed foldable phone, and we've got 15 ways to make it even better.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.