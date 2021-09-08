Google has announced new Workspace updates that aim to help hybrid work a lot easier. Spaces, which is a rebranding of Google's Slack competitor "Rooms," is now live for all Workspace users.

Spaces make it possible for teams to easily "share ideas, collaborate on documents, and manage tasks from a single place." They offer deep integration with Workspace tools such as Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Tasks. Google says Spaces will become even more useful in the coming months with a more flexible UI, discoverable spaces, enhanced search options, in-line topic threading, and new content moderation tools.

To help make meetings more spontaneous, Google is rolling out the ability to "ring" members of your team from a one-to-one chat within the Gmail app on the best Android phones.