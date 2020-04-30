What you need to know
- You may soon be able to share invite links for group video and audio calls in Google Duo.
- People who receive an invite link will be able to tap on it to join a group call instantly.
- There is currently no word on the feature's release timeline.
Unlike Google's previous communications apps, Duo has proved to be extremely popular and is currently among the best video calling services available. Google also adds new features to Duo regularly to make it more appealing to users. A teardown of the latest version of Duo by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has now revealed that Google is working on group invite links for Duo calls.
Google Duo continues working on group invite links, now with an ability to share/copy one pic.twitter.com/bKHUHVNlDr— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 30, 2020
With the new feature, users will be able to share invite links for group video or audio calls on Duo. Once you share a group call link with your friends, they can tap on the invite link to instantly join the group call. Fortunately, however, users will be able to view the member list for the group call before they join. Duo will also warn users in case any of their blocked contacts is in the group call.
As can be seen in the screenshot shared by Wong above, users will even be able to copy the group invite link in the Duo mobile app. Web users, however, won't be allowed to join group calls using invite links, at least initially. The feature isn't currently functional in the latest stable version of Google Duo, so you will need to wait until the official rollout begins. Sadly, there is no word yet on exactly when that will happen.
