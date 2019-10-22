What you need to know
- Some lucky customers in the UK who had pre-ordered the Pixel 4 are now receiving their phone in a limited edition cereal box.
- The custom cereal box highlights the key features of the phone on the front and also has a label that mentions it comes with "unlimited" Google Photos storage.
- A note is also included in the box, reminding users that they are eligible to get an HP Chromebook 14 for free.
Google today began shipping the first Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL units to customers in the UK. The company decided to surprise and delight 2,000 lucky individuals who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 by sending them their phones in a limited edition cereal box.
Images of the unique packaging shared by users on Reddit and Twitter show the front of the cereal box highlights some of the Pixel 4's key features, including the upgraded camera with astrophotography capability, Motion Sense, new Google Assistant, and 6GB of RAM. Google is also advertising "unlimited online storage with Google Photos" on the box with a "free inside" label. While you do get unlimited photo backups, Google won't let you store them in original quality. Pixel 4 owners will only be able to upload their photos and videos in "high quality."
Google also includes a note inside the box, reminding users that they can claim a free HP Chromebook 14 between 14 to 45 days from the date of purchase at the Google Store. The box includes Google-branded marshmallows as well.
