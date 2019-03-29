The Google Home Hub, Google's first and only Smart Display, is one of my favorite gadgets of last year. According to an odd leak on the Google Store, it looks like we could soon be getting a successor to it. Spotted by Android Police, a page on the official Google Store website mentions a product that's yet to be announced — the Nest Hub Max. The name is outed on a page talking about Google's various smart products, and while there isn't a picture of it, some of its features are revealed.

According to the Google Store page, the Nest Hub Max will have a 10-inch HD display, stereo speakers, and support video calls via Google Duo — something not available on the Home Hub. Even more exciting, the following is also mentioned:

Keep an eye on things at home with Nest Hub Max's built-in Nest Cam and get motion and sound alerts.