Have you ever thought of using Google Search for 3D cars? Thanks to its latest announcement during SearchON 2020, you can soon see what the inside of the newest Porsche looks like, or maybe if that Volvo SUV will fit in your garage?

Lately, Google has been finding ways to bring more visual aspects to your search results. Using the same technology in place for showing you 3D AR animals and other objects, Google will soon let you view the inside and outside of some automobiles.

Currently, Google is working with Volvo and Porsche in the U.S. to produce these experiences. You'll be able to see the vehicle in the available colors, walk around it, and even zoom in to see the closer details of the interior. Because this is using the same AR tech Google uses to let you put a tiger in your yard, you'll be able to do the same thing with the automobiles. Thankfully since this is a feature in Google Search, it will come to all devices, not just the Pixel 5.

As going out to shop has become more and more difficult in 2020, having a much better idea of what a big-ticket item looks like without leaving the house is a valuable experience indeed. First, it was animals, bugs, and dinosaurs; now it's new cars. We can't wait to see what Google's AR experiences can show us next!