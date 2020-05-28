What you need to know
- Google has partnered with The National Alliance on Mental Illness to produce an anxiety survey on Search.
- The survey will pop up when people search anxiety-related terms, offering them a chance to self-assess any symptoms.
- It is not intended to replace conventional diagnosis by a medical professional.
Anxiety is one of the most common mental health issues faced, and one of the many likely to exacerbated by the current pandemic. Google has partnered with The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to build a self-assessment tool in the U.S.
Writing on Google's official blog, Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI said:
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization and we're partnering with Google to provide access to mental health resources. Starting today when people in the U.S. search on Google for information about anxiety, we'll provide access to a clinically-validated questionnaire called the GAD-7 (Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7). The GAD-7 will show up in the knowledge panel—the box of information that displays key facts when you search for something—and also has medically-validated information about anxiety, including symptoms and common treatments.
The survey is composed of seven questions aimed at showing people how common their symptoms are when juxtaposed against others who completed the same questionnaire. It's not a replacement for a diagnosis by a professional, it's meant to be more of a screening tool for people faced with questions about their mental health, after which the tool will point responders towards resources.
"Anxiety can show up as a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms, and it can take decades for people who first experience symptoms to get treatment. By providing access to authoritative information, and the resources and tools to learn more about anxiety, we hope to empower more people to take action and seek help," Gillson said.
Google's new useful Action Blocks app highlights new accessibility emphasis
Arkane Studios' work on immersive sims shouldn't be lost next generation
Arkane Studios celebrates its 20th anniversary as we look back at what makes the developer so special. Here's to another 20, Arkane.
Galaxy Note 20 could be Samsung’s first phone to come with a 5nm chipset
A new report claims Samsung will start mass production of its first 5nm Exynos chipset in August. The chipset could power the company's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series phones.
What keyboard app are you using in 2020?
Keyboard apps can be a great way to personalize your Android phone. What one are you using in 2020 and why?
Find the right look for your Kindle Paperwhite (1st-9th gen)
You love your Kindle Paperwhite, but sometimes our devices need a little extra something for protection, looks, or hands-free reading. If you are on the lookout for the perfect case, check out these options for the 1st-9th gen.