Google and The National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline) have come together to make it easier for domestic violence survivors to access helpful information and 24/7 support. Google is hoping that this partnership will enable people in need to get support as quickly as possible when searching for domestic violence.

Source: Google

People in the U.S. will now see a box at the top of the search results when they search Google for information related to domestic violence on Android phones. The box will display the contact information for The Hotline, offering direct access to phone and chat services. Google notes that the finding the right information is often essential for survivors, as they often have a limited window to safely reach out for support.

The Hotline is currently the only 24-hour domestic violence hotline in the U.S. to provide support, resources, and personalized safety planning to survivors via phone, chat, and text. It provides services in English and Spanish through bilingual advocates. Its services are also offered in over 200 other languages through interpretation.

In addition to providing compassionate support, advocates at The Hotline can also give survivors advice on things like managing their online search history and setting up an alternate email account

This isn't the first time that Google is offering direct access to support services in Search. Google has been offering a similar feature for people in a suicidal crises since 2010.