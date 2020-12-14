Android Central search results on GoogleSource: Android Central

  • Google is testing a dark theme for Search on the web.
  • The dark mode theme on the web uses a similar dark gray color as the Google app on Android.
  • The test is currently limited to a small number of users.

Back in May this year, Google Search began testing a dark theme for mobile web on Android through a Chrome flag. As reported by a few users on Reddit, Google is now testing a dark mode for Search on desktop browsers (via 9to5Google). In addition to Google's own Chrome browser, the dark mode also appears to work on third-party browsers like Firefox.

The native dark theme for desktop Search uses a dark gray hue that is identical to the Google app on Android and iOS. As can be seen in the screenshot below, you'll also see a white Google logo and blue buttons for Images, News, Videos, Maps, and other filters. Currently, however, the dark theme doesn't extend to the Google.com homepage. This is likely to change when Google rolls out the dark theme option to more users.

Google Search Dark Mode DesktopSource: Pixel3aXL on Reddit

While nearly all Google mobile apps now have a dark theme, only a handful of the company's desktop clients offer the option.

The dark theme for Google Search on the web is currently limited to a small number of users as part of an A/B testing. Unfortunately, it is unclear exactly when Google will begin rolling it out to everyone.

