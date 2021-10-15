Google is making it easier to browse through its search results on mobile by automatically loading the first few sets of results pages as you reach the bottom, similar to how Facebook or Twitter social feeds work.

The continuous scrolling feature is gradually rolling out in the U.S. for English searches on many of the best Android phones and iOS devices. With the new capability, you no longer have to tap on the "See more" button for the first four pages of Google Search results.

Previously, you would need to manually load the next results page each time you get to the bottom of the results. The latest change saves you time and, instead, allows you to keep scrolling like forever.

Once you get past four pages of search results, you'll start seeing the See more button again to load the next set of information. Niru Anand, Google's product manager for Search, wrote in a blog post that users usually browse as many as four pages of search results.

While you can often find what you're looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking. In fact, most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results. With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the "See more" button.

The latest tweak is obviously part of Google's efforts to keep you glued to its search results pages, at least a few of them. More importantly, it allows the search engine to show more ads as it automatically loads more results pages.

Continuous scrolling follows a visual redesign that Google rolled out to mobile search earlier this year, and it makes sifting through results a lot less tedious.