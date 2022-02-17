A lot has changed since the early days of the internet when there were only a few typefaces designed to help make reading texts on low-resolution screens easier on the eyes. Back in 1996, people used to spend less than 30 minutes a month browsing the web, according to a researcher.

These days, however, we spend an average of seven hours per day online, according to a more recent study. To provide an ideal reading experience for longer periods, Google announced on Thursday a new typeface that it says makes reading online "more comfortable."

Commercial Type was commissioned by Google to create the new font. Roboto Serif joins the Roboto family of fonts, which also includes Roboto Sans, Mono, Slab, and Condensed. Commercial Type's Greg Gazdowicz and his team experimented with different proportions, contrast types, and shapes to improve the font's legibility.

"Our aim has been to make a typeface that you could use for long-form journalism or a novel—something very long and involved; an immersive piece of text that you read on your phone—without wanting to complain about it," Gazdowicz said.