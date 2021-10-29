Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Not surprising

Google is reportedly already working on a new Tensor chip for the Pixel 6 successor

"GS201" could be Google's next-gen Tensor chipset.
Babu Mohan

Google TensorSource: Google

What you need to know

  • Google has apparently started working on its second-gen Tensor chipset.
  • The chipset is said to be codenamed "Cloudripper" and could be used in the Pixel 7 series phones.
  • No hardware details have been revealed yet, so we'll have to wait longer to find out if the chip will be a massive upgrade over the first-gen Tensor.

A new report from 9to5Google suggests Google is planning to use a second-generation Tensor chipset to power the Pixel 7 series phones. The publication's APK Insight Team found references to a new "Cloudripper" codename while researching apps included in the latest Pixel 6 series phones.

The report claims Cloudripper is tied to a second-generation Google Tensor chipset with the model number GS201. Google's first-gen Tensor chip, which powers Google's best Android phones, carries the model number GS101. The same GS201 model number has also been spotted by tipster Mishaal Rahman in recently submitted Android code changes.

The fact that references to "Cloudripper" are included in Pixel 6 apps already seems to suggest Google plans to continue using custom chips in Pixel phones going forward. However, no other details regarding the chipset have been revealed so far. That said, we expect the second-generation Tensor to offer faster performance and even more impressive AI capabilities.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Google's first-gen Tensor chipset is built on a 5nm process, just like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 and Samsung's Exynos 2100. It uses a tri-cluster configuration with two Arm Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores.

The chipset also has a Mali-G78MP20 GPU, which allows it to deliver a better gaming experience than the Exynos 2100. What sets it apart from other flagship mobile SoCs, however, is its AI performance. Google built the chip around the AI and machine learning work it has been doing with Google Research

Google Pixel 6 Pro Cloudy White Render

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google's first Tensor-powered flagship is one of the most impressive Android phones released this year. The Pixel 6 Pro offers a gorgeous 120Hz OLED display, fantastic cameras, and a unique design.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Genshin Impact features we'd love to see
let me trade characters and items please

Genshin Impact features we'd love to see

MiHoYo has put in countless hours of work to continually update Genshin Impact with new features, but there are still a few we'd like to see make their way to the game.