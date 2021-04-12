Google is killing off another app. After Play Music & TV was renamed on the best Android phones last year to Google TV, the company has decided to end support the Play Music & TV app on select smart TV platforms. The change was announced in Google Play support page:

Starting 6/15/2021, the Google Play Movies & TV app will no longer be available on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs. The YouTube app will be your new home for movies and shows. Just log in with your Google account in the YouTube app today, you'll have access to all of your past purchases, and will be able to browse, purchase, and rent new content.

Just like with Google Play Music, YouTube will effectively replace the app in what seems to be an attempt to further move/rebrand the company's entertainment products away from the "Google Play" moniker. Interestingly, the rebranding has yet to his some devices where the app will still be available, such as iPhones, Apple TVs, and the best Android TVs like the HiSense H9G Quantum Series, although that could very well change in the near future.

After June 15, users will have to access their purchased content through the "Your movies and shows" section on YouTube. It should be noted that your Watchlist will not be available on YouTube, and access to content from Movies Anywhere will be redeemed through YouTube, according to what Google told The Verge.

It seems that Google is sending out an email to some users and offering credit to those affected by the change, which can be used towards an upcoming movie or TV purchase on YouTube.