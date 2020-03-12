What you need to know
- Google Play Store's new toggle lets you switch between light and dark themes.
- The toggle can be found within Play Store settings.
- In addition to the new toggle, the Play Store's dark theme is now compatible with all Android devices.
Earlier this month, Google started adding a dark theme toggle to the Play Store on some devices. The company has now announced that the toggle is now available on all Android devices, allowing users to easily switch between light and dark themes. Until now, the Play Store's dark theme was only available on devices running Android 10.
📢📢 #DarkTheme on Google Play is now available on any @Android device! Flip the switch from ⚪ ➡️ ⚫ in your Play Store settings. pic.twitter.com/fR0W1WT6jd— Google Play (@GooglePlay) March 11, 2020
To find the new toggle, tap on the hamburger menu in the top left corner of the Play Store app and select Settings. You can then find the toggle by tapping on "Theme." In case you do not want to switch between dark and light themes manually, you can select the "System default" option. If your device is running Android 9 Pie, however, you will see "Set by Battery Saver" option instead of "System default."
Even though Google says that the dark theme toggle is now available on all Android devices, some of you might have to wait for a couple of days to receive it. According to the folks at 9to5Google, the Play Store's dark theme toggle is currently rolling out only to devices running Android 5.0 or higher. If your device is running an older version of Android, you will not receive the new toggle.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What material do you wish smartphones were made out of?
From glass, plastic, leather, and more, our phones have been made out of a lot of different materials. Which one do you prefer and why?
Daily Coronavirus updates: Twitter asks all employees to work from home
COVID-19 has already infected over 127,000 people globally and caused over 4,500 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Redmi Note 9 Pro preview: The battery life champion of 2020
With a 5020mAh battery under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro delivers better battery life than any other phone released in 2020. You also get a new design, and exciting upgrades on the hardware and camera side of things.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.