Earlier this month, Google started adding a dark theme toggle to the Play Store on some devices. The company has now announced that the toggle is now available on all Android devices, allowing users to easily switch between light and dark themes. Until now, the Play Store's dark theme was only available on devices running Android 10.

To find the new toggle, tap on the hamburger menu in the top left corner of the Play Store app and select Settings. You can then find the toggle by tapping on "Theme." In case you do not want to switch between dark and light themes manually, you can select the "System default" option. If your device is running Android 9 Pie, however, you will see "Set by Battery Saver" option instead of "System default."

Even though Google says that the dark theme toggle is now available on all Android devices, some of you might have to wait for a couple of days to receive it. According to the folks at 9to5Google, the Play Store's dark theme toggle is currently rolling out only to devices running Android 5.0 or higher. If your device is running an older version of Android, you will not receive the new toggle.