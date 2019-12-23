If there is one thing I hate, it's auto-playing videos. Whether it's on Netflix, YouTube, or a news site, I simply cannot stand videos playing without my permission. That's why back in September, I loathed when the Play Store began testing the automatic playback of videos in the app.

If you haven't spotted any of these auto-playing annoyances yet, that's because they only appear in a few different places in the Play Store — one of the most prominent being the main feed on the Games section. Here, they can be found under the subheadings "Suggested for you" or "Explore Recommended Games" where you'll notice a pulsating play button seconds before playback begins. You can also access them by tapping on "Explore Recommended Games" for an endless feed of game trailers.