The Google Play Store's timestamp for the most recent update to an app is an important section in app listings since it gives you an idea whether a game or app is still actively receiving regular updates and bug fixes. However, Google may be testing the removal of that section.

According to a user who posted a screenshot of the latest change on Reddit, Google removed the "last updated" section from the Play Store listings. This affects a few apps, and it is no longer possible to see when those apps were last updated.

Google could not immediately respond to Android Central's request for comments, but Android Police can confirm that the timestamp was missing from some of their devices. In addition, other pieces of information such as the changelog and app description seem to have disappeared as well.

The absence of the last updated section seems to be occurring only on some of the best Android phones. This change does not appear to affect the Play Store's web version. It's possible that the removal of that section is part of a test, but there's also the possibility that this is a bug.

The latest change may not sit well with users who are already annoyed by Google's recent move to hide the number of dislikes on YouTube videos from public view. According to YouTube, the move was meant to keep creators motivated and prevent abuse of the feature.

It's unclear why Google Play would remove such valuable information from app listings. If you're constantly checking this section to see how frequently an app is updated, the most recent change will leave you in the dark.