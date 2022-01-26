What you need to know
- Netflix has updated its list of HD and HDR-supported smartphones.
- Google's 2021 lineup has been added to both lists, including the Pixel 5a and Pixel 6 series.
- HD streaming will also depend on your subscription and carrier plan.
Every so often, Netflix updates its list of phones that support HD and HDR streaming on the platform. The latest additions to Netflix's higher-quality viewing: The Google Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6 series.
The change was spotted on the Netflix support page (via 9to5Google). That means owners of Google's 2021 smartphone lineup will be able to binge "Arcane" in higher resolution. Of course, that also depends on your Netflix plan.
Currently, the Basic plan does not include HD streaming, which might sound a bit odd in 2022. You'll need to upgrade to the Standard plan if you want HD streaming or the Premium plan if you want to step it up to Ultra HD.
Of course, it doesn't help that Netflix recently jacked up the prices for its plans, meaning you'll be paying a bit more to get that extra level of crisp detail and vibrant color.
Some of the best wireless carriers in the U.S. also limit streaming resolution depending on your plan, so you'll need to ensure you're on an eligible data plan or stream using Wi-Fi.
Not every smartphone gets added to Netflix's list of HD and HDR-supported devices, so it's a bit of special honor for Google's Pixel lineup. Pretty much every Google phone from the Nexus 6 onwards supports Netflix HD, but only the Pixel 3 and later support HDR.
Crystal clear
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Entertainment at your fingertips
The new Pixel 6 Pro is Google's best smartphone to date, thanks to its smooth QHD+ 120Hz display and powerful Tensor chip. This enables impressive visuals that make your gaming and streaming content much more enjoyable, especially with Netflix HD/HDR compatibility.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android apps hit Windows 11 Release Preview Channel, make public debut soon
Microsoft announced two updates to Android apps on Windows 11, signaling an imminent release for Windows 11 users not on the Insider builds.
Poll: Do you care if the Galaxy S22 Ultra launches with less RAM?
With rumors circulating that the S22 Ultra is launching with less RAM than the S21 Ultra, Android Central wants to know if this affects your thoughts on the upcoming smartphone.
Impressions: Angry Birds Journey is familiar in all the wrong ways
Angry Birds Journey is more Angry Birds, but its mechanics are where its familiarity ends.
Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases
The Google Pixel 6 brought colorful style to the flagship party and a thick camera bump. Given how important the cameras on the Google Pixel 6 are, the best Pixel 6 cases blend grip, protection, and style into one complete package. Here are some of the best!