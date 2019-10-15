What you need to know Google has announced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The two phones feature 90Hz OLED displays, face unlock, and dual rear cameras.

Shipping begins on October 24 with prices starting at $799 and $899, respectively.

They're finally here. On October 15 at its annual Made by Google event in New York City, Google formally unveiled the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Pixel phones have been notorious for leaking considerably leading up to their release, but this year seemed to be even worse than past launches. Hell, B&H started offering pre-orders for the phones over an hour before the event even started. But, I digress. Even though you probably already know everything about the two phones, here's a quick recap of what they're packing. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL have a lot in common, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, your choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage, and dual 12MP + 16MP rear cameras.

Also found on both phones is Google's all-new Soli radar system. This allows for a couple of things, including face unlock and Motion Sense gestures. Face unlock works similarly to Face ID on Apple's latest iPhones, allowing you to bypass the lock screen, log in to apps, and authorize purchases using your face. Not only is the Pixel 4's face unlock extremely fast, but it's also considerably more secure than similar implementations we've seen on other Android phones. As for Motion Sense, this allows you to wave your hand over the front of the Pixel 4 to control various aspects of the phone. At launch, this includes silencing alarms, dismissing incoming calls, and controlling playback in media apps such as YouTube, Spotify, and others. The regular Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080, whereas the larger Pixel 4 XL steps things up to 6.3-inches and 3200 x 1800. Both phones use an OLED panel, along with a 90Hz refresh rate — making everything on the screen move with buttery smoothness.

Last but certainly not least, the Pixel 4 is being used to showcase the all-new Google Assistant. The Assistant is now integrated into the Pixel 4 using an on-device language model, meaning it can now run locally without having to ping a server and get an answer that way. As a result, the Assistant feels noticeably faster than it ever has before. Pre-orders for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are open right now, with shipments beginning a week from now on October 24. The Pixel 4 starts at $799 while the Pixel 4 XL will set you back at least $899. You'll also get three months of free Google One service with 100GB of cloud storage if you're a new customer. As for carrier availability, you'll be able to get the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, and Google Fi.

Google's latest Google Pixel 4 Dual cameras, a 90Hz display, and more. The Google Pixel 4 is here, and it's shaping up to be an impressive piece of tech. It has an impressive 90Hz OLED display, is the first Pixel to ship with dual rear cameras, and has Qualcomm's blazing-fast Snapdragon 855 processor. Oh, and not to mention Google's Soli radar and everything it brings to the table. You're getting a lot of phone with the Pixel 4. From $799 at Google Store

