Google Photos is adding a ton of new useful features for all phones

Google is adding new ways of organizing on-device and images on Google Photos separately, including new tools to better manage screenshots and screenshot upload clutter.

You'll also be able to better manage sharing with a partner or family and friends in the newly redesigned sharing tab.

This new Google Photos update will be rolling out to all Android phones in the coming weeks and iOS in the near future.

If you've been a Google Photos user for any period of time, you know how dense your photo library can get. While Google has long offered many tools to help keep your library clean and organized, it was missing a few key features that are being added in a new Google Photos update that'll be rolling out to Android phones over the next few weeks. iOS users will need to wait a bit longer to see them, though.

One of the most annoying parts of a phone like a Galaxy S22 is that screenshots are often saved with and uploaded alongside actual pictures taken from your smartphone's camera. Google is adding in more tools to better separate these screenshots into their own folder, including the ability to stop screenshots from automatically uploading alongside your photos on these devices.

(Image credit: Google)

The photo library tab can now be organized into a list or grid, complete with the ability to quickly filter by type, including albums, shared albums, favorites, on-device folders, and more. A new import option makes it easier than ever to upload photos that weren't taken from your smartphone and from other photo services so you can keep everything in one place.

On top of being one of the best photo editing apps, Google Photos is also making it easier to share with others and manage those sharing permissions. That new redesigned sharing tab includes sections for partner sharing, shared albums, and even those conversations that were started after sharing an album.