Google Pay has had the ability to store loyalty cards, coupons, and offers for some time now. However, if you're anything like me, you never remember to manually add these. Thanks to Google, these savings will no longer escape you, because Google Pay now has the ability to copy them over automatically directly from your Gmail account.

It does take a tiny bit of effort on your part to enable it though. You begin by accessing the settings menu by using the hamburger button in the upper lefthand corner in the Google Pay app. From there you select Settings, General, and toggle Gmail imports.

Afterward, all of your offers from your Gmail inbox will appear in the passes tab within the Google Pay app, including airline boarding passes, grocery loyalty cards, coupons, and others. Items added automatically will be easily identifiable by the little envelope in the top right-hand corner. If you're not seeing this option in your Google Pay app, then make sure you've updated to the most recent version.

Download: Google Pay (free)