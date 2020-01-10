After loyalty cards, tickets, boarding passes, and badges, Google Pay now supports campus IDs (via 9to5Google). Thanks to Transact's new Transact Mobile Credential, students and faculty at various schools in the U.S. will soon be able to add their campus IDs to the Google Pay app on Android devices and gain easy access to facilities as well as make payments at locations around their campus.

David Marr, CEO of Transact, said in a statement: