What you need to know
- Students, faculty, and staff at 15 schools across the U.S. will soon be able to save their campus IDs on the Google Pay app.
- To access facilities or conduct secure transactions, students will simply have to tap their phone to NFC-enabled readers on campus.
- The facility will only be available in the Google Pay app on Android devices.
After loyalty cards, tickets, boarding passes, and badges, Google Pay now supports campus IDs (via 9to5Google). Thanks to Transact's new Transact Mobile Credential, students and faculty at various schools in the U.S. will soon be able to add their campus IDs to the Google Pay app on Android devices and gain easy access to facilities as well as make payments at locations around their campus.
David Marr, CEO of Transact, said in a statement:
Our NFC-enabled Transact Mobile Credential is already being used by nearly 80% of eligible users on campus since its launch. Today, through continuous innovation and a collaborative working relationship with an amazing tech leader like Google, we are proud to announce support for Google Pay. We wake up every day focused on making a meaningful difference for both our clients and the students they serve. Our support for Google Pay is just another example of this focused commitment and the second landmark example in just over a year.
Once students add their campus IDs to Google Pay, they can gain access to buildings and residence halls simply by tapping their phone to an NFC-enabled reader. Additionally, it will also allow them to pay for dining, laundry, and more.
Transact says fifteen institutions across the U.S. will deliver Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay in the initial roll out. The schools include Arkansas State University, Chowan University, College of Coastal Georgia, Duke University, Georgetown University, Hamilton College, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, Mercer University, Roanoke College, St. Edward's University, South Dakota State University, Temple University, The University of Alabama, and University of New Brunswick.
