As part of Google's latest sustainability efforts, the company is launching a new service for some of its best smart thermostats to help you live greener.

With Nest Renew, you will have access to a new feature dubbed Energy Shift that will automatically shift heating and cooling to times when energy is cleaner or less expensive.

Since electricity can come from different sources like wind farms or gas and coal, Energy Shift will help you make sure that you're getting the cleanest energy whenever possible. It works similarly with energy costs since that can also vary throughout the day.

Google says this is done in a way that should keep you comfortable and can automatically adjust schedules during Summer and Winter.