What you need to know
- Google is launching a new service for the Nest Thermostat dubbed "Nest Renew."
- Nest Renew will adjust heating and cooling times to help users reduce costs and live more sustainably.
- The service is free in the U.S., with a Premium offering for $10 per month.
- Nest Renew is compatible with the latest Nest Thermostat, the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat, or Nest Thermostat E.
As part of Google's latest sustainability efforts, the company is launching a new service for some of its best smart thermostats to help you live greener.
With Nest Renew, you will have access to a new feature dubbed Energy Shift that will automatically shift heating and cooling to times when energy is cleaner or less expensive.
Since electricity can come from different sources like wind farms or gas and coal, Energy Shift will help you make sure that you're getting the cleanest energy whenever possible. It works similarly with energy costs since that can also vary throughout the day.
Google says this is done in a way that should keep you comfortable and can automatically adjust schedules during Summer and Winter.
When using Nest Renew, you will be able to see what kind of impact you're having. And with the Energy Impact Program, you'll be able to collect Renew Leafs. Depending on your usage, you'll eventually collect enough leaves that will allow you to vote on where Nest Renew funds will go, which will be directed towards various non-profits and their sustainability efforts.
While Nest Renew is a free service for Nest Thermostat owners in the U.S., there's also a Nest Renew Premium that will cost $10 per month.
The premium option lets Nest Thermostat owners participate in Clean Energy Match. Essentially, whenever carbon-based electricity is used in your house, Google will match the estimated usage with renewable energy credits (RECs) from solar and wind plants. So even when your electricity isn't as clean, you're still supporting clean energy sources.
Nest Renew will be available across the U.S., while Renew Premium will only launch in certain markets first before expanding over time. Compatible devices include the new Nest Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, and the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen).
The program will arrive in early preview in the coming weeks, and those interested can sign up to join the waitlist.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google's latest features encourage you to live a more eco-friendly life
Google introduces new features for Maps, Search, and more at its sustainability event on Wednesday.
The best Chromebook you can buy right now just hit its lowest price today
Amazon is offering the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for just $300, the lowest price it's ever been offered.
Review: The Fitbit Sense is finally living up to its promise
The Fitbit Sense can track your activity, sleep, blood-oxygen levels, body temperature, and stress. Now, the question remains — is it worth $230?
Our top-choice smart thermostats that don't require a C wire in 2021 are...
If you're going from an older thermostat to a new smart one, you may find that your system is without a C wire. If that's the case, you can install one, pay to install one, or simply grab one of these smart thermostats that don't even need one.