After nearly two years, Nest integration is finally coming back to Brilliant's platform. If you have a Brilliant smart home control in your house, you will now be able to combine Google Nest with the rest of your smart home devices.

The company says the move "brings consumer's homes and all of their devices closer to being a truly united smart home and signals a major step forward for the smart home industry." Brilliant had lost Nest integration in 2019 after Google decided to kill the Works with Nest API, breaking IFTTT integration.