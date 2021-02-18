What you need to know
- Brilliant is teaming up with Google to enhance smart homes.
- The two companies have finally added support for new Nest connections to Brilliant smart home controllers.
- Now that Google and Brilliant are playing nicely together again, you'll be able to easily combine Nest with the rest of your smart home.
After nearly two years, Nest integration is finally coming back to Brilliant's platform. If you have a Brilliant smart home control in your house, you will now be able to combine Google Nest with the rest of your smart home devices.
The company says the move "brings consumer's homes and all of their devices closer to being a truly united smart home and signals a major step forward for the smart home industry." Brilliant had lost Nest integration in 2019 after Google decided to kill the Works with Nest API, breaking IFTTT integration.
Brilliant's in-wall smart home control panel is among the most popular smart home control systems in the U.S. right now. Brilliant Control is compatible with nearly all the best smart home products from Ring, Philips Hue, LIFX, Lutron, Ecobee, August, Yale, Sonos, and more. Once you replace a light switch, you will be able to easily control all your smart lights, cameras, locks, thermostats, intercom, and more from the Brilliant smart home control's touchscreen panels or built-in Alexa. While it is currently available only from Amazon and Home Depot, the company's smart home controllers will also be available from Best Buy soon.
