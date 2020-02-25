What you need to know
- Google Nest users have been hit with a camera outage overnight.
- The downtime impacted Sightline, notifications and camera connectivity.
- Google has rolled out a fix, however, there is still a partial outage for video history.
Google has restored service to Nest camera users after a lengthy period of downtime overnight.
The outage first popped up on Twitter, with Michael Kukielka noting that the service had been down for a while yesterday evening, February 24:
Is Nest down for everybody else? It’s been awhile too.— Michael Kukielka (@DetroitBORG) February 24, 2020
Google Nest confirmed a few hours later that it was indeed working on an issue impacting camera connectivity, rolling out a fix shortly after. The rollout took some time, however, as the initial announcement noted that only some customers had there service restored immediately. Along with camera connectivity, notifications and Sightline were also disrupted for additional users. Google Nest stated:
We're working on an issue that's impacting camera connectivity. Our next tweet will be in 1 hr. In the meantime, you can follow the issue at http://status.nest.com
We're working on an issue that's impacting camera connectivity. Our next tweet will be in 1 hr. In the meantime, you can follow the issue at https://t.co/5q3AN8dhoD— Google Nest (@googlenest) February 24, 2020
Only at around 7 am ET this morning did Google Nest finally confirm that the issues affecting Sightline, notifications, and camera connectivity had been resolved:
Update: Sightline, notifications, and camera connectivity have been restored for everyone. We know this issue has been frustrating - thanks for bearing with us. If you're still having trouble, send us a DM so we can help.
Update: Sightline, notifications, and camera connectivity have been restored for everyone. We know this issue has been frustrating - thanks for bearing with us. If you’re still having trouble, send us a DM so we can help.— Google Nest (@googlenest) February 25, 2020
According to Nest's status website, Nest Cam Video History is still experiencing a partial outage.
An overnight outage might not sound too problematic, but when you consider that this is an always-on security product from one of the world's leading tech companies, the episode is a tad unfortunate.
According to reports from Downdetector, the issues seem to have been mostly confined to the US, however, Twitter users also reported issues in both South America and the UK. Let us know if you too have been affected by the outage, or if you are still experiencing problems!
