What you need to know
- Google Maps now works with Surface Duo's dual screens.
- The latest update now lets Maps work around the hinge, adjusting maps and information across both displays.
- The update is rolling out now with Google Maps version 10.50.3.
The Surface Duo's hinge is no longer a pain with Google Maps. Google is rolling out an update to Maps today with support for dual screens, allowing it to organize maps and information around the hinge between the displays. The update is available as Maps version 10.50.3.
Rather than spanning a map across both displays without regard for the hinge, cutting off vital information, Google Maps is now aware of the hinge's presence. This allows it to organize the map and any other information around the hinge without treating the displays as one large screen. You can see an example in the screenshot below.
You'll get side navigation for viewing information on businesses on the left side of Maps with the rest of the map split between the two displays. Importantly, if you find a location or tap the "center" button to locate yourself on the map, it doesn't center the map in the middle of the seam. Instead, it shifts the location to the right for visibility.
Microsoft's dual-screen concept is still relatively new to the Android ecosystem, so developers are just starting to add support for hinge awareness. For now, that means you'll see a lot of apps treat the two displays as one giant screen. For its part, Microsoft's Office suite and other apps have been designed to take advantage of this dual-screen setup, and it appears Google is ready to start tweaking its own apps, starting with one of its most essential.
Double the fun
Microsoft Surface Duo
Two screens are better than one
Microsoft delves into the future of foldables with an ambitious dual-screen device, featuring two ultra-thin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays bound by a 360-degree hinge. This pocketable inking-enabled Android smartphone marks the latest in the Surface lineup, geared for mobile productivity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Here are some tips to help get you started in Marvel's Avengers
Marvel's Avengers is a surprisingly complicated game, full of elements that it doesn't tell you about (or just explains poorly). Here are some tips to help get you going despite any confusion.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
Microsoft is offering over 150 games through cloud streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While all can be played with controllers, only a handful right now support touch controls.
Bring home the title with the best Fantasy Football apps for this season
Are you ready for the NFL season? Better question. Are you ready for the Fantasy Football season? These apps make sure you can dominate not only the draft, but the rest of the season on your way to bringing home the belt.