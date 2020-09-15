The Surface Duo's hinge is no longer a pain with Google Maps. Google is rolling out an update to Maps today with support for dual screens, allowing it to organize maps and information around the hinge between the displays. The update is available as Maps version 10.50.3.

Rather than spanning a map across both displays without regard for the hinge, cutting off vital information, Google Maps is now aware of the hinge's presence. This allows it to organize the map and any other information around the hinge without treating the displays as one large screen. You can see an example in the screenshot below.