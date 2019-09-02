Google rolled out AR directions for both Android and iOS platforms last month, along with an upgraded Timeline as well as a new "Reservations" tab that lets users view a list of their upcoming trips. The Mountain View-based company has now added another nifty feature to Google Maps on Android.

The latest stable release of the Google Maps app for Android adds a new Street View layer, making it easier for users to find areas where Street View is available. To access the Street View mode in Google Maps, simply tap the map layers FAB (floating action button) on the top-right corner of the screen. If you have the latest v10.23.4 of Google Maps installed on your phone, you will find the Street View layer option under the new "Explore" section.