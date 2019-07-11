After rolling out an India-first Stay Safer feature for Android users in the country last month, Google today added three new features for users in the country. The new features include an India-inspired Explore tab, new "For You" experience, and dining offers. Google believes the addition of these new features, which have already been available in several markets for a long time, will help users in the country discover a new side to their city.

The new Explore Tab includes a total of seven shortcuts: Restaurants, Petrol Pumps, ATMs, Offers, Shopping, Hotels, and Medical Shops. Top suggestions across each of the seven categories in every city are automatically identified with the help of machine learning. With "Explore Nearby", users will be able to explore other popular neighborhoods in their city. It is even possible to explore other cities simply by searching for the city name.