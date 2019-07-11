What you need to know
- Google is rolling out three new features in Google Maps for Indian users.
- The biggest highlight is a new India-inspired Explore tab with seven shortcuts.
- In addition to the new Explore tab, the update brings a new "For You" tab as well as dining offers.
After rolling out an India-first Stay Safer feature for Android users in the country last month, Google today added three new features for users in the country. The new features include an India-inspired Explore tab, new "For You" experience, and dining offers. Google believes the addition of these new features, which have already been available in several markets for a long time, will help users in the country discover a new side to their city.
The new Explore Tab includes a total of seven shortcuts: Restaurants, Petrol Pumps, ATMs, Offers, Shopping, Hotels, and Medical Shops. Top suggestions across each of the seven categories in every city are automatically identified with the help of machine learning. With "Explore Nearby", users will be able to explore other popular neighborhoods in their city. It is even possible to explore other cities simply by searching for the city name.
The "For You" tab makes it easier for users to discover cool new eateries, trending places, and personalized recommendations. To get more relevant recommendations over time, users will be asked to select areas/localities they are interested in when using the feature for the very first time. Additionally, the For You tab will let users follow a business to receive business updates, news on events, as well as any offers that may be posted by them.
With the new Offers section on Google Maps, Indian users can stay up-to-date regarding the latest local offers across the country's top 11 metros. To view the latest restaurant offers, all you will need to do is tap the "Offers" shortcut in the Explore tab. Currently, the feature can find offers for over 4,000 restaurants and is slated to get more categories and partners soon.