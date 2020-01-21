The new Envelope app is currently compatible only with the Pixel 3a. If you have a Pixel 3a , you can use Envelope to "transform your phone into a simpler, calmer device." To do that, however, you will first have to print out a PDF and then fold it into an envelope. Once you seal your Pixel 3a inside the envelope, you will only be able to use it for phone calls and taking photos with the camera.

In October last year, Google released five experimental digital wellbeing apps on the Play Store, aimed at helping users use their phone less. The company has now added three new apps to its "Experiments with Google" collection.

Activity Bubbles

The Activity Bubbles app has been designed to help users discover what their phone usage looks like. Each time you unlock your phone, a new bubble will be added to your wallpaper. The more you unlock and use your phone, the bigger the bubbles grow.

Screen Stopwatch

As its name suggests, the Screen Stopwatch app allows you to easily learn precisely how much time you spend on your phone every day. It works similarly to the Unlock Clock app that Google launched last year, although instead of showing you how many times you unlock your phone in a day, Screen Stopwatch will show you the total phone usage each day.

