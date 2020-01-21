What you need to know
- Google has launched three new "experimental" digital wellbeing apps: Envelope, Activity Bubbles, and Screen Stopwatch.
- All three apps are now available to download from the Play Store.
- Google had introduced its first five experimental apps to promote digital wellbeing in October last year.
In October last year, Google released five experimental digital wellbeing apps on the Play Store, aimed at helping users use their phone less. The company has now added three new apps to its "Experiments with Google" collection.
Envelope
The new Envelope app is currently compatible only with the Pixel 3a. If you have a Pixel 3a, you can use Envelope to "transform your phone into a simpler, calmer device." To do that, however, you will first have to print out a PDF and then fold it into an envelope. Once you seal your Pixel 3a inside the envelope, you will only be able to use it for phone calls and taking photos with the camera.
Activity Bubbles
The Activity Bubbles app has been designed to help users discover what their phone usage looks like. Each time you unlock your phone, a new bubble will be added to your wallpaper. The more you unlock and use your phone, the bigger the bubbles grow.
Screen Stopwatch
As its name suggests, the Screen Stopwatch app allows you to easily learn precisely how much time you spend on your phone every day. It works similarly to the Unlock Clock app that Google launched last year, although instead of showing you how many times you unlock your phone in a day, Screen Stopwatch will show you the total phone usage each day.
How to use Digital Wellbeing Focus Mode on Android 10
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
POCO F2 has been confirmed by the company's Twitter account
POCO has confirmed on its Twitter account that the F2 is coming and brace for impact.
Have you tried Microsoft's new Edge browser?
Microsoft recently launched its revamped Edge web browser for a bunch of platforms, Android included. Have you tried it out yet?
OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image leaks, revealing 120Hz refresh rate settings
In a new hands-on image, we're getting our first look at the OnePlus 8 Pro's screen refresh rate settings page — confirming the 120Hz display and more options.
Create the best photo ever with these photo editing apps
What do you do before sharing a photo? You edit it! These are the best photo editing apps that you can get on your Android device today!