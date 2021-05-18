What you need to know
- Google today announced expanded @ functionality for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.
- It's also expanding support for Google Meet and Chat in Docs.
- A new pageless mode will make working in Docs feel more modern than its previous print-oriented one.
At I/O, Google today announced several huge updates coming to Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides over the coming months. They're aimed at making these tools more flexible, and you'll recognize many of them from previous updates made to Google products.
Take smart chips. These already exist in Google Docs. If you @mention a person, but Google is expanding the functionality of chips in Docs from its current status. Previously, you could hover over a mentioned person and see information about them as well as suggested actions like emailing, adding to contacts, and so on. Going forward, you'll be able to see new files, people, and even recommended meetings right in Docs just by typing the now ubiquitous @ symbol. It is one way of making Google Workspace as a whole feel more like an integrated product. It'll debut first in Docs, and Google will add it in Sheets in the coming months.
Google will also integrate Google Meet and Google Chat more tightly with Google Docs. Meet for instance will now be able to be used in Docs, Slides, and Sheets sometime in the fall. You'll be able to work on a group project with colleagues while holding a video call for real-time collaboration. The company will also introduce live transcriptions and translations, offering support for English translations to Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German to start with. Meanwhile, you'll now be able to build and edit Google Doc files directly from Chat rooms. Google says Sheets and Docs should work now, with Slides coming in the following days.
Google also announced smaller features coming to Google Docs. One of the nicest is the inclusion of "pageless" mode, stripping Google Docs of print skeuomorphism and rendering documents in an entirely digital format. It's a modernizing of a design that came around when most people tended to print their documents rather than share links to them, and it's a good thing Google's finally making this change.
Emoji reactions, new assisted writing features to encourage inclusive writing, smarter checklists, and new table templates round out the list of new features Google is bringing over to Docs.
