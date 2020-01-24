Fortunately, it didn't take too long once all of you brilliant people banded together and began crunching away. By yesterday afternoon, within eight hours of being posted, the solution had been found. We now know that Google I/O 2020 will take place May 12-14.

It was only yesterday that Google launched its latest cryptic puzzle to tease us with details of Google I/O 2020. This year's challenge set the bar higher than last year, which was cracked in record time by Till Kottmann by cleverly circumventing the challenge entirely. However, this year Google made solving the puzzle a collaborative effort, and that proved to take more time to solve.

Later that evening, Google CEO Sundar Pichai even tweeted out a confirmation of the dates along with the location. Just as with the previous I/O, this one will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

Google I/O is an annual developer conference hosted by the tech giant, where it shows off some of the new technologies it is currently working on. At Google I/O 2019, we saw several new features for Google Assistant, Android, and other Google products revealed. Some of which we are already using today.

For example, the ability to stop timers and alarms on Google Assistant-enabled speakers without using the hotword was shown off there. We also saw Google announce the Nest Hub Max, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Project Mainline, and introduce new accessibility features, such as live caption. Hopefully, this year is filled with plenty of new advancements for us to get excited over.

If you're a developer or in the industry, you now have plenty of time to plan ahead. However, if you want to attend the event, remember that tickets can go for $1,000 USD or even more.

