What you need to know
- Google has rolled out dark theme support to the Google Home app.
- The update brings the app to version 2.27.
- It also adds support for Android 11's Power button menu, allowing you quick access to your Nest Mini and other smart home devices.
Google is finally bringing a dark theme to the Google Home app, a year after it initially debuted the feature on Android 10. It's been a slow rollout, hitting apps like Messages, Photos, Gmail, etc. first. Now Google's reaching the end of that race.
Today's dark theme update brings the app to version 2.27 (via Android Police). The dark theme is the typical material grey we've come to expect from Google, and the company also made small tweaks to the colors so that fonts and iconography stand out. It's a system-controlled theme, so it'll work if your phone is set to the dark theme on Android 10, or Android 9 if you're using some OEM devices.
For those on Android 11, the update adds support for Android 11's new power button menu. Now, double tapping the power button will let you control your Nest home devices as well.The update is rolling out now via the Play Store, you may have to wait a few hours till it hits you if you don't see it yet.
These past few weeks, Google has also added a dark theme to other Android apps like Google Chat, Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets. With most of its suite of apps now supporting the dark theme, at least the feature would be near-universal before Android 11 rolls out this September. Now we just wait for Google Maps.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
