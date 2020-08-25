Google is finally bringing a dark theme to the Google Home app, a year after it initially debuted the feature on Android 10. It's been a slow rollout, hitting apps like Messages, Photos, Gmail, etc. first. Now Google's reaching the end of that race.

Today's dark theme update brings the app to version 2.27 (via Android Police). The dark theme is the typical material grey we've come to expect from Google, and the company also made small tweaks to the colors so that fonts and iconography stand out. It's a system-controlled theme, so it'll work if your phone is set to the dark theme on Android 10, or Android 9 if you're using some OEM devices.