What you need to know
- The Google Home app could soon let users restrict access to smart home controls.
- Similar to the Nest app, the Google Home app is expected to allow managers to decide the level of shared access with other people.
- The functionality is expected to roll out to users sometime later this year.
Back in September last year, the folks at 9to5Google discovered some strings in the Google Home that suggested it could soon offer the same "access levels" feature as the Nest app. While the feature is yet to go live, the folks at Android Police have now spotted a few UI tweaks that confirm Google is indeed working on allowing managers to restrict access to smart home controls.
In the latest version of the Google Home app, you can view the access level everyone in your household has and which devices they can control by heading over to the Google Home settings > Household and tapping on the list of people. Currently, however, you can either grant full access to your smart home devices or none at all.
Once Google rolls out the ability to restrict device access in the Google Home app, managers will have more granular options to choose from. For example, you could restrict your roommates from controlling the smart lights or speakers in your bedroom.
Nest Hub Max
The Nest Hub Max is not just the most impressive smart display currently available, it is also among the best Google Assistant speakers you can find. It comes with a large 10-inch HD display, front-facing stereo speakers, a 3-inch subwoofer, as well as a camera that you can use for video chats and home security monitoring.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are you impressed with the Galaxy S21's camera performance?
Samsung put a lot of work into the camera experience offered by the Galaxy S21 series. Are you impressed with the results so far?
5 reasons why Diablo Immortal is way better than you thought
The Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha has come and gone, and while it wasn't widely available to all, we did learn some key takeaways from it that have us excited for the full game.
Review: The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is worth its high price
While premium Chromebooks tend to either be tanks that are rugged and well-spec’d without much style or slim ultrabooks that can’t stand the real world, Lenovo manages to balance both in the newest Chromebook to bear the ThinkPad name.
These are the best smart LED light bulbs that work with Google Home
Here's a bright idea — connect these LED smart bulbs to your Google Home control it all with your voice. Whether you want to outfit your whole home or you just need a single replacement, here are our top recommendations.