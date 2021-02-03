google-nest-hub-max-wooden-tableSource: Android Central

Back in September last year, the folks at 9to5Google discovered some strings in the Google Home that suggested it could soon offer the same "access levels" feature as the Nest app. While the feature is yet to go live, the folks at Android Police have now spotted a few UI tweaks that confirm Google is indeed working on allowing managers to restrict access to smart home controls.

In the latest version of the Google Home app, you can view the access level everyone in your household has and which devices they can control by heading over to the Google Home settings > Household and tapping on the list of people. Currently, however, you can either grant full access to your smart home devices or none at all.

Once Google rolls out the ability to restrict device access in the Google Home app, managers will have more granular options to choose from. For example, you could restrict your roommates from controlling the smart lights or speakers in your bedroom.

