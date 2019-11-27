What you need to know
- The change appears to be a server-side switch for app version 67.
- The current layout has the navigation buttons and options on the left side of the screen.
- Scooby-doo is getting three new effects in Duo to help promote the upcoming 2020 movie.
The possibly underused but well-liked video calling app from Google, Duo, is getting some interface tweaks. It seems that in app version 67, Android Police found that Google is moving some of the navigation and call options buttons from along the left side of the screen to the bottom. This is a welcome change as phones continue to grow taller, causing it to be more and more challenging to reach those top buttons. In typical Google fashion, it's unclear if these changes are just in testing for a few folks or in a slow rollout to the masses.
In a slightly more exciting update, Google has added a fun new effect for your next video call. There are three furry filters, and by furry I mean everyone's favorite K-9 cartoon sleuth, Scooby-doo. There is a new upcoming animated film set to be released in 2020, so Google is helping to drum up some excitement for it. While the filters are of promotional reasons, they are still fun to play with. There are two effects that have Scoob doing a bit of laughing at you while you record, and a third that has him perched upon your head curious about your call.
