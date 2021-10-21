Google revamped the Google Docs experience earlier this year with the launch of smart chip, a feature designed to link information from other Workspace apps to your Docs file, among other capabilities. Now, that feature has become even more useful with a new expansion.

Source: Google

Google Docs has added a new menu that allows you to insert anything to your document, including names, file links, images, tables and other types of rich content without leaving your current tab. You can do so by typing @ in a document, which will bring up a menu of suggested files, people, and meetings.

The new feature is a convenient way to search for anything you want to add to your document, such as files in Drive. In this case, Docs will generate a link in the current document that redirects you to the corresponding content.

You can also use the feature to tag someone, and you'll be asked whether you want to share the document with them. Prior to this change, you would need to navigate to another app in order to search for items to add in your document. The new feature enables you to perform that function on many of the best laptops without using your mouse.