Update, December 1 (01:45 pm ET): Google has rolled out the new design to iOS users.
What you need to know
- Google is making it easier to work collaboratively on its mobile suite of apps.
- It's adding a clearer comment interface, as well as an @ mention support for comments.
- The update is available to all users; G Suite or otherwise.
Google Docs has grown into a contender for Office's place as the de facto online productivity suite, and the company's improving its support for collaboration with update to its mobile apps.
Here's what Google says is new:
- Larger, clearer interface to make it easier to see comments and their context in a document.
- Shortcuts and gestures to help you quickly scroll through and respond to multiple comments.
- Quick access button to reply, "@" mention someone, and assign action items.
This update to the commenting interface will come to Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets for Android. As more and more users are working remotely, making it easier to deliver feedback and wore on the same document without switching to a different device is an understated feature.The @mention feature especially, once mostly used by Twitter, has now become a staple of productivity apps where collaboration is key,. Bringing it to Google's suite of productivity apps will improve its cachet in that area.
The Google Docs update will be rolling out from June 9 to all G Suite and Google account users.
Update, December 1 (01:45 pm ET) — The new commenting interface and @mentions are headed to iOS now.
The Google Workspace team today announced the launch of these features on iOS. It'll be coming to the Docs, Sheets, and Slides app on Apple's platform immediately. Google will also be rolling them out to the Drive app on iOS and Android. Android users can get it now, while iOS users will get an update enabling the feature in the coming weeks.
Google Docs
You're probably not going to be writing a magnum opus on your phone — but if you are — Google Docs lets you keep it synced with all your devices via the cloud.
The Snapdragon 888 is here to turbocharge 2021 Android flagships
The Snapdragon 888 is now official, and the chipset boasts incredible gains across the board from the last-gen Snapdragon 888. The flagship chipset will make its way to phones from 14 manufacturers next year, but Samsung is a curious omission.
Here's your most detailed look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S21+
More renders of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Plus have appeared online, giving us a better look at the design of the upcoming flagship phone. Like the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, the S21+ will feature an Infinity-O display and a redesigned rear camera array.
What do you prefer — light mode or dark mode?
Light mode or dark mode? It's a timeless debate in the Android space, and we want to know which one you prefer.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.