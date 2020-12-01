Google Docs has grown into a contender for Office's place as the de facto online productivity suite, and the company's improving its support for collaboration with update to its mobile apps.

This update to the commenting interface will come to Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets for Android. As more and more users are working remotely, making it easier to deliver feedback and wore on the same document without switching to a different device is an understated feature.The @mention feature especially, once mostly used by Twitter, has now become a staple of productivity apps where collaboration is key,. Bringing it to Google's suite of productivity apps will improve its cachet in that area.

The Google Docs update will be rolling out from June 9 to all G Suite and Google account users.