What you need to know
- A Google Cloud outage was acknowledged by Google Cloud support at 10:10am PT.
- This outage involves Google's cloud networking architecture, which is affecting access to many Google services.
- If you're experiencing strange 404 errors or having a difficult time accessing any Google services, it's likely due to this outage.
If you're seeing 404 errors on the web or generally having a difficult time accessing your Gmail or Google Drive, you're not alone. Users began reporting problems around 1:10pm Eastern Time (10:10am Pacific), and the issue has been acknowledged on the official Google service status page as a networking issue.
Right now, it's not clear how many services are affected or if outages are largely on a regional scale, even though Google lists it as a global issue. Down detector outage reports show reports mainly coming from New York City and the San Francisco area.
As this is an issue with Google's cloud networking infrastructure, nothing can be done to resolve the problem until Google engineers resolve the issue. Google's most recent update at 1:17pm ET/10:17am PT shows that the issue has been partially resolved but is still generating lots of errors for folks around the web, globally.
While the global Google Cloud dashboard shows all other services operating normally, problems on the networking side mean network traffic has no proverbial road to travel on to get to those services. The big Facebook outage last month was also caused by networking issues that prevented access to Facebook services for several hours.
