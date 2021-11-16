If you're seeing 404 errors on the web or generally having a difficult time accessing your Gmail or Google Drive, you're not alone. Users began reporting problems around 1:10pm Eastern Time (10:10am Pacific), and the issue has been acknowledged on the official Google service status page as a networking issue.

Right now, it's not clear how many services are affected or if outages are largely on a regional scale, even though Google lists it as a global issue. Down detector outage reports show reports mainly coming from New York City and the San Francisco area.