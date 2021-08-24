Google is working on bringing a new feature to Chrome Canary that will make it easier for you to easily jump into your workflow with Tab Groups.

The option to save tab groups has surprisingly not been available for Chrome, but a flag in Chrome Canary shows that the feature is being worked on. It's fairly easy to set up Tab Groups in Google Chrome, and when you do, you'll notice a new toggle to save the group.

The feature was noticed by Techdows and doesn't appear to function at the moment. Toggling the option to save doesn't actually do anything. However, when the feature does work, Tab Groups will be saved as a bookmark for easy access. It doesn't seem to save the tabs in whatever state they're in.