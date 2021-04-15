Google has started rolling out Chrome 90 to the stable channel for desktops and Android devices. While the latest update doesn't bring a long list of new features, there are two important user-facing changes that make one of the best browsers even better (via BleepingComputer).

First, Chrome 90 for desktop ships with the AV1 encoder, which is "specifically optimized for video conferencing with WebRTC integration." Since AV1 offers higher compression efficiency compared to other types of video encoding, your next video call will be slightly smoother. Additionally, AV1 enables video for users on low bandwidth networks and brings vastly improved screen sharing efficiency over other codecs such as VP9.