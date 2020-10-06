Google has brought Night Mode to the Android Go camera app with a new update this week. It'll be coming to phones like the Nokia 1.3, Alcatel 1, and other phones running on the platform, helping users take better pictures on their budget phones.

While features like Night Mode are typically reserved for phones on the higher end of things, Google has been working hard so that Night Mode will work without hardware that's as capable as something you'll find on the even the Pixel 3a. Google is working around this by building the Camera Go app towards the camera hardware that's used on these phones. In other words, the hardware and software are integrated to some degree. You can see how well the Night Mode performs with the provided images of the Nokia 1.3 below.